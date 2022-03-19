FROM THE FRONT LINES
Ukrainian's Exodus By Rail, Explained
Submitted by Jared Russo via youtube.com
FROM THE FRONT LINES
Submitted by Jared Russo via youtube.com
The comedy great sits down with classical cellist Jan Vogler and talks to Kevin EG Perry about the pandemic being this generation’s ‘most challenging time’, his cure for depression and shooting a majestic concert movie at the Acropolis of Athens.
What did Russia take from Ukraine?
In February and March 2014, Russia invaded and subsequently annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine. This event took place in the aftermath of the Revolution of Dignity and is part of the wider Russo-Ukrainian War.
This war really affected my lfe brutally😥😥😥