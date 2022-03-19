Trending
  1. Elaine H. Marion 4 hours ago

    What did Russia take from Ukraine?
    In February and March 2014, Russia invaded and subsequently annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine. This event took place in the aftermath of the Revolution of Dignity and is part of the wider Russo-Ukrainian War.

    1. Lauren Jovia 37 minutes ago

      This war really affected my lfe brutally😥😥😥

