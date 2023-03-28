Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

'he has burnt everything'

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez via thedailybeast.com
The Ukraine War Has President Putin In A Public Image Crisis
Former Kremlin agents speak to the Daily Beast about how Putin's carefully crafted facade has started to slip.
· 1k reads

The Lede

Prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, president Putin meticulously curated his "macho" public image through bizarre, staged photoshoots of him fishing topless or riding a horse, also topless. Now, a year into the war, former aides and public relations experts are shocked by the image Putin is presenting of himself.

Key Details

  • Shaky footage of Putin's visit to besieged Ukrainian city Mariupol, released by Russian officials this month, showed him looking nervous and miserable.
  • Robert Schlegel, an exiled former member of Putin's party, said "a significant amount of his time he spends in some bunker, with a limited number of people who have access."
  • Another former Kremlin aide said Putin "is really terrified ... And people around him must also be terrified, because they know much more than all of us about how truly lost he is."

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Ukraine Conflict Stories