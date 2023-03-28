'he has burnt everything'
The Ukraine War Has President Putin In A Public Image Crisis
The Lede
Prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, president Putin meticulously curated his "macho" public image through bizarre, staged photoshoots of him fishing topless or riding a horse, also topless. Now, a year into the war, former aides and public relations experts are shocked by the image Putin is presenting of himself.
Key Details
- Shaky footage of Putin's visit to besieged Ukrainian city Mariupol, released by Russian officials this month, showed him looking nervous and miserable.
- Robert Schlegel, an exiled former member of Putin's party, said "a significant amount of his time he spends in some bunker, with a limited number of people who have access."
- Another former Kremlin aide said Putin "is really terrified ... And people around him must also be terrified, because they know much more than all of us about how truly lost he is."