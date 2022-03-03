UPDATE
Ukraine And Russia Have Reached An Agreement To Create Safe Corridors To Evacuate Citizens
Submitted by Molly Bradley via usatoday.com
The Lede
Ukraine has been under Russian fire for a week now, and officials from both nations met in Belarus to seek safe passage for Ukrainians to leave the country. The safe corridors will be backed by cease-fire to keep civilians safe.
Key Details
- The deal was reached as Putin demands that Ukraine demilitarize itself and not join NATO, and as Biden's administration puts pressure on Russia with new sanctions on Russian oligarchs.
- Around 90 percent of the estimated 150,000 Russian combat forces deployed are reportedly now inside Ukraine.
- Russian forces have closed in on Kharkiv, firing on residential areas, and a 40-mile convoy has been 15 miles from Kyiv for several days now.