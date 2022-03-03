'REST IN PEACE, COMRAD'
Russian Investor Makes A Toast To The End Of His Country's Financial Markets Live On The Air
Submitted by James Crugnale
The Lede
Russian trader Aleksandr Butmanov had a dire message to viewers of the Russian financial network, The Twi Journal. "Dear stock market, you were close to us, interesting to us," he quipped, according to a translation on Twitter. "Rest in peace, dear comrade."
A snapshot of the Russian economy: an investment expert goes live on air and says his current career trajectory is to work as "Santa Claus" and then drinks to the death of the stock market. With subtitles. pic.twitter.com/XiPVTSUuks— Peter Liakhov (@peterliakhov) March 3, 2022
Key Details
As Russia's stock market remained closed for the fourth day in a row, financial experts in the country began to come to terms with the economic reality of devastating sanctions in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.
Butmanov said, "In the worst-case scenario, I'll be working as Santa Claus just like 25 years ago...Jokes aside, let me do this quickly."
Butmanov took a swig from the soda in a reference to a famous moment by Russian investor Sergey Usichenko drinking on the air over the country's dire economic conditions more than a decade earlier.
Full translation: pic.twitter.com/n5C1rnwrkq— Dmitri (@mdmitri91) March 3, 2022
