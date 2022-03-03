Trending
'REST IN PEACE, COMRAD'

Russian Investor Makes A Toast To The End Of His Country's Financial Markets Live On The Air

Submitted by James Crugnale

Stock market expert Aleksandr Butmanov pulled out a bottle of soda and quipped he was going back to working as a department store Santa Claus, as economic sanctions were imposed on Russia.
The Lede

Russian trader Aleksandr Butmanov had a dire message to viewers of the Russian financial network, The Twi Journal. "Dear stock market, you were close to us, interesting to us," he quipped, according to a translation on Twitter. "Rest in peace, dear comrade."

Key Details

  • As Russia's stock market remained closed for the fourth day in a row, financial experts in the country began to come to terms with the economic reality of devastating sanctions in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.

  • Butmanov said, "In the worst-case scenario, I'll be working as Santa Claus just like 25 years ago...Jokes aside, let me do this quickly."

  • Butmanov took a swig from the soda in a reference to a famous moment by Russian investor Sergey Usichenko drinking on the air over the country's dire economic conditions more than a decade earlier.


h/t Raw Story

