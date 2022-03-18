NOT SURE THEY THOUGHT THIS ONE OUT
Why Are Russian Attack Helicopters Wildly Lobbing Rockets Over Ukraine?
Submitted by James Crugnale via thedrive.com
The Lede
The War Zone's Thomas Newdick observes that war footage has shown Russia launching unguided rockets haphazardly in an upward trajectory, which has left experts baffled because of their significantly reduced accuracy — especially when their military was thought to have laser-guided rocket technology.
Key Details
- The curious tactic has added to the growing sense by military specialists that Russian Aerospace Forces has been largely ineffective.
- Newdick says one reason for this questionable military action would be to "rain down explosives on a wide area" and they're being "used more for psychological value."
- Another theory is that the helicopters could be attempting to "disrupt air defense radar" with their rocket lobbing.
Comments