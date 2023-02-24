The Countries Sending The Most Military Aid To Ukraine, Visualized

As we mark a year since Russia commenced its invasion of Ukraine, a brutal war with no end yet in sight, Statista has charted the countries that have pledged the most military aid to a besieged Ukraine so far.

Between January 24, 2022 and January 15, 2023, the US has committed by far the most military aid of any country — a total of almost $46.6 billion. While the UK, in second place, has pledged just $5.1 billion, both countries are sending around 0.2 percent of their GDP.

Though neighboring countries like Estonia and Latvia have committed smaller amounts of aid to Ukraine, they're giving larger portions of their country's GDP overall — 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively.

Via Statista.