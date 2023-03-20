ice cold
Ben & Jerry’s Founder Is ‘Top Donor’ Of Group Campaigning Against US Military Support For Ukraine
The Lede
Ben & Jerry's founder Ben Cohen is funding a group campaigning against US military support for Ukraine as it battles against Russian invasion. The Eisenhower Media Network (EMN) is urging reporters to push claims that the US is spending too much money helping Ukraine in the war.
Key Details
- Cohen is president and a major backer of the People’s Power Initiative, which runs EMN.
- EMN platforms US military veterans discussing the Ukraine war, including some that echo Kremlin propaganda — for example that US military support is drawing out and intensifying the war, or that NATO expansion is one of the main reasons for the conflict.
- Cohen told The Daily Beast: "I think the US should use its power to negotiate an end to the war, not prolong the death and destruction by supplying more weapons."
Fighting fascism and its proponents at home and globally has never been easy, inexpensive, or without sacrifice but losing the fight would be catastrophic.
At what point would we have limited our military spending during WWII?
That’s it. I will never eat Ben & Jerry’s ice cream again.
What kind of wacko thinks that America should not stand up to tyranny and the murder of countless innocent people? Especially where this is taking place. On the doorstep of our allies, where we have twice witnessed world war caused because not enough was done early on to prevent the horrors that the world came to experience.
If we do not stop Russia here, and now, Ukraine will not be the only country to fall. Putin is committed to reestablishing the boundaries of the Soviet union and beyond. He will go for Poland. He will go for Romania. He will go for hungry. And he will not stop until he is dead. And it’s taken hundreds of millions of people with him.
This idiot would like history to repeat itself, I guess. Or else he’s never studied history at all.
Ukraine, all of Eastern Europe, all of our allies, and the freedoms of America itself are right now, being threatened by Russia, China, Iran, and now Saudi Arabia. The world is already at war, and what is being attacked, is the western way of living. And if we do not wake up to that fact, we are going to lose it fast.