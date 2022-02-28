The World's Largest Aircraft Was Destroyed Amid The Ukraine Invasion

The AN-225 Mriya (Mriya means "dream" in Ukrainian) was the world's largest aircraft and the only one of its kind. Ukrainian officials confirmed that the aircraft was destroyed by "Russian occupants" during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Update on the information of #AN225 "Mriya" aircraft: Currently, until the AN-225 has been inspected by experts, we cannot report on the technical condition of the aircraft.



Stay tuned for further official announcement.#StopRussia #StopRussiaAggression #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/EHyHVFJJXc — ANTONOV Company 🇺🇦 (@AntonovCompany) February 27, 2022

The Mriya was developed as a carrier for the Soviet Space Shuttle Buran and has since been used for humanitarian efforts around the world, including a recent trip where it was used to deliver medical supplies from Asian countries to the United States.

🇺🇦 Minister of Foreign Affairs confirms the 'Mriya' was destroyed at Gostomel by enemy fire. Glad we got to see her more than a dozen times in Anchorage in 2020 enroute to/from Montreal and Toronto.#AvGeek #planespotting pic.twitter.com/b5INM3mS2a — MarkyMark (@Fiicaan) February 27, 2022

Mriya - You will always be remembered! We pay tribute to the world’s largest transporter!



Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs confirming the news the world’s largest cargo aircraft, the Antonov #AN225, has been destroyed at Hostomel Airport outside Kyiv.



Video by @flyrosta pic.twitter.com/y48XMNQCaO — Sam Chui (@SamChuiPhotos) February 27, 2022

