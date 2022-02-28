THE DREAM WILL LIVE ON
The World's Largest Aircraft Was Destroyed Amid The Ukraine Invasion
Submitted by Adwait
The AN-225 Mriya (Mriya means "dream" in Ukrainian) was the world's largest aircraft and the only one of its kind. Ukrainian officials confirmed that the aircraft was destroyed by "Russian occupants" during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Update on the information of #AN225 "Mriya" aircraft: Currently, until the AN-225 has been inspected by experts, we cannot report on the technical condition of the aircraft.— ANTONOV Company 🇺🇦 (@AntonovCompany) February 27, 2022
Stay tuned for further official announcement.#StopRussia #StopRussiaAggression #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/EHyHVFJJXc
The Mriya was developed as a carrier for the Soviet Space Shuttle Buran and has since been used for humanitarian efforts around the world, including a recent trip where it was used to deliver medical supplies from Asian countries to the United States.
🇺🇦 Minister of Foreign Affairs confirms the 'Mriya' was destroyed at Gostomel by enemy fire. Glad we got to see her more than a dozen times in Anchorage in 2020 enroute to/from Montreal and Toronto.#AvGeek #planespotting pic.twitter.com/b5INM3mS2a— MarkyMark (@Fiicaan) February 27, 2022
Mriya - You will always be remembered! We pay tribute to the world’s largest transporter!— Sam Chui (@SamChuiPhotos) February 27, 2022
Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs confirming the news the world’s largest cargo aircraft, the Antonov #AN225, has been destroyed at Hostomel Airport outside Kyiv.
Video by @flyrosta pic.twitter.com/y48XMNQCaO
Image from YouTube
Additional submission from Adwait:
James Webb Space Telescope Captures First Photo With Aligned Mirrors
A major milestone is now complete.