THE DREAM WILL LIVE ON

The World's Largest Aircraft Was Destroyed Amid The Ukraine Invasion

The World's Largest Aircraft Was Destroyed Amid The Ukraine Invasion
Ukrainian officials confirmed that the AN-225 Mriya, which was parked in an airfield in Gostomel near Kyiv, was destroyed by Russian forces.

The AN-225 Mriya (Mriya means "dream" in Ukrainian) was the world's largest aircraft and the only one of its kind. Ukrainian officials confirmed that the aircraft was destroyed by "Russian occupants" during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.



The Mriya was developed as a carrier for the Soviet Space Shuttle Buran and has since been used for humanitarian efforts around the world, including a recent trip where it was used to deliver medical supplies from Asian countries to the United States.






