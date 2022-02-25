Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

LOUD AND CLEAR

Russian Tennis Player Writes A Succinct Message On Camera After Semi-Final Victory In Dubai

Submitted by Adwait

Russian Tennis Player Writes A Succinct Message On Camera After Semi-Final Victory In Dubai
Moments after advancing to the championship game in Dubai, Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev sent a clear message to watchers around the world regarding his stance on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Comments

Additional submission from Adwait:

Submitted via travel

The parks on this list span six continents and tens of millions of acres, offering excellent fodder for any nature-addicted international traveler looking to jump-start their wanderlust.