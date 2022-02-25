LOUD AND CLEAR
Russian Tennis Player Writes A Succinct Message On Camera After Semi-Final Victory In Dubai
Submitted by Adwait
Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev writes "No war please" on the camera following his advancement to the final in Dubai. pic.twitter.com/GQe8d01rTd— TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 25, 2022
