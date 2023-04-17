Popular
Darcy Jimenez
A Popular Pro-Russia Propaganda Channel Is Being Run By A Former US Navy Officer
The account overseen by Sarah Bils, who goes by Donbass Devushka online, has shared graphic war images and celebrated the deaths of Ukrainian soldiers.
The Lede

An exclusive Wall Street Journal interview has confirmed that a former US Naval officer is behind a popular, English-language social media account that spreads Ukraine war misinformation and pro-Russia propaganda online.

Key Details

  • Sarah Bils, who goes by Donbass Devushka online, is a 37-year-old woman living in Oak Harbor, Washington. According to online Navy records, she worked at the US Naval Air Station on Whidbey Island until November last year. Her identity was first revealed by Twitter and Reddit users.
  • Posts shared on Bils' account include graphic war images, praise of Russia's military and celebrations of the deaths of Ukrainian soldiers.
  • Bils told the Wall Street Journal that 15 other people help her run the account.

Comments

