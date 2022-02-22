Why Did Everyone Think The Queen Of England Died Yesterday?

On Sunday, Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth had tested positive for COVID-19. Then on Tuesday, the US-based publication Hollywood Unlocked made a post on Instagram claiming that Queen Elizabeth had passed away.

The post raised lots of questions for people, some being: What the hell is Hollywood Unlocked? Why would they singularly have the intel on the Queen’s passing? Why on earth would you use the phrasing “found dead” for one of the most closely protected people on the planet? Also, was the Queen really going to attend some magazine editor’s wedding?

But despite a lot of issues with this source, people on Twitter ran with the news, spurring several different trending hashtags and phrases (#Lizzie, “The Queen Died”). Some took the news seriously, and some… less seriously.

They haven’t said London Bridge is down yet so I refuse to believe the Queen is dead — nya💋 (@itssnyawan) February 22, 2022

Me calling TMZ to confirm if Queen Elizabeth is really dead: pic.twitter.com/dhG73tIAoN — Mamba Out 💜✌🏾 (@BLM_004) February 22, 2022

As long as buckingham palace remins a perfectly locked room, queen Elizabeth is both 'dead' and 'alive' https://t.co/PjDuGTFGRf — flruitz (@kickfliptomboys) February 22, 2022

Instagram flagged Hollywood Unlocked’s Instagram post as “false information,” and the Twitter account for Hollywood Unlocked reportedly posted an apology tweet, though it’s since been deleted.

As far as we know, no reliable news sources have reported the Queen’s death, and have in fact only contradicted Hollywood Unlocked’s dubious report. Even during this writing, ABC News reported that Queen Elizabeth took a call with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson today, despite her current battle with COVID-19.

And yet, the founder of Hollywood Unlocked, Jason Lee, remains unconvinced. Not only has he not apologized for the unfounded report, he has doubled down on his stance, insisting that Buckingham Palace is due to release a statement any minute now.

We don’t post lies and I always stand by my sources. Waiting for an official statement from the palace. — Jason Lee (@theonlyjasonlee) February 22, 2022

Woke up to some fake account posting a retraction. We do not know that account and we have not retracted our story. There has yet to be an official statement from the Palace. Staying tuned. — Jason Lee (@theonlyjasonlee) February 23, 2022

It’s unclear as yet why Lee is so insistent that the Queen is dead — though it makes sense that the whole world wouldn’t know immediately after it happened, there has long been an elaborate plan in place for the eventuality of the Queen’s death, which would involve at some point lowering the flags at Whitehall to half-mast and posting a black holding page on the royal family’s website — just to name a few of the ways the public would be made aware.

Anyway, good luck to Jason Lee and Hollywood Unlocked, who are going to have to manage some reputational backlash following this whole mess.