JET SETTERS
The World's Busiest Airports Operating In 2021, Ranked
Air travel is on a slow road to recovery after a turbulent past few years. This year's World Airport Traffic Dataset crunched numbers on over 2,600 airports spread over 180 countries to see how air travel and traffic is recovering. Here's what they found.
Key Takeaways
In 2021, there were 4.6 billion passengers accommodated across the world's airports. This was a 28.3 percent increase since 2020, but a 49.5 percent drop from 2019.
The world's top 20 airports account for just under a fifth of global air traffic (863 million passengers) in 2021. That number grew 42.9 percent since 2020, but was still a 31.9 percent drop since 2019, when 1.27 billion passengers were accommodated.
Eleven out of the world's top 20 busies airports are in the US — Atlanta, Dallas and Denver are the busiest — while China had six cities' airports in the top 20.
In terms of air cargo volume, loaded and unloaded freight and mail in metric tonnes, all but one (Memphis, TN) of the top 20 airports had a positive percent change. Hong Kong overtook Memphis as the airport with that moves the most cargo around the world.
Overall, the highest percent change (increase) in landings and takeoffs was in Miami (54.4 percent), followed by Las Vegas (50.4 percent) and Grand Forks (41.6 percent).
2021 represents the beginning of the aviation industry’s recovery. While some of the perennial busiest airport leaders have re-joined upper ranks, other regions struggle to recover leading to new entrants in the top 20. With many countries taking steps towards the return of a certain normality, lifting almost all the health measures and travel restrictions as supported by science, we welcome the continuation of air travel demand’s recovery in 2022, despite certain headwinds.
[ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira]
Via ACI.
[Photo by L.Filipe C.Sousa on Unsplash]