The World's Happiest Countries In 2022, Ranked
For a fifth consecutive year, Finland has come out on top, according to the World Happiness Report.

The Lede

After surveying people from 150 countries, the World Happiness Report found that the Nordic nation of Finland continued to be the world's happiest country for the fifth year running. Its neighbors rank high too, based off of good life expectancy, low corruption, freedom to make key life decisions and other metrics. The world's happiest countries in 2022 are ranked first to last below.

Key Details

  • Finland
  • Denmark
  • Iceland
  • Switzerland
  • Netherlands
  • Luxembourg
  • Sweden
  • Norway
  • Israel
  • New Zealand
  • Austria
  • Australia
  • Ireland
  • Germany
  • Canada
  • United States
  • United Kingdom
  • Czechia (Czech Republic)
  • Belgium
  • France

