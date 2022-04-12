UP IN THE AIR
The Busiest Airports In The World, Ranked
ACI analyzed passenger traffic, cargo volumes and aircraft movement to determine which airports around the world had the highest volume of traffic, both in terms of passengers and cargo. Last year an estimated 4.5 billion travelers moved through airports, which was down 25 percent from 2020 but up 50 percent from 2019. Here's what last year's trends show.
- Eight out of the top 10 busiest airports for passengers in the world are in the US; the other two are in China. Atlanta leads in this category and saw a 76.4 percent change in passengers last year, and Orlando had the highest percentage change (+86.7) since 2020.
- Dubai is the busiest airport for international travelers, followed by Memphis.
- Hong Kong airport handles the most international freight, followed by Incheon.
- Miami and Las Vegas had the highest percentage change in plane movements since '20.
