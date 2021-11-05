HANG TIME
The US Airports And Airlines With The Most Frequent Delays, Ranked
Submitted by Adwait via thefamilyvacationguide.com
The Lede
The Family Vacation Guide crunched numbers between July 2019 and 2021 from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics's "Airline On-Time Statistics and Delay Causes" data and calculated how much travel time was lost because of delays and at which major airports and by which specific carriers. Among the top ten airports with the highest flight arrival delays, there's roughly a one in five chance of a delay happening.
Key Details
- Newark Liberty International in Newark has the highest number of flight delays. 24.29 percent of flight arrivals were either late or cancelled whereas on the other end of the spectrum, Daniel K Inouye International in Honolulu reported just 11.60 percent arrivals being late or cancelled.
- Among airlines, Allegiant Air has the worst lateness (or cancellation) rate at 27.31 percent, in contrast to Hawaiian Airlines, which among carriers is the lowest with an 11 percent late or cancellation rate.
