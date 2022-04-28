Plane Strange
Yes, These Weird Airlines Really Existed
The Lede
The deregulation of the US airline industry in the late 1970s gave rise to a host of unusual air travel companies — check out some of the quirkiest below.
Key Details
- Hooters Air: You guessed it, an airline offering two "Hooters girls" (hosting games) as in-flight entertainment. Launched in 2002, Hooters Air failed to take off and ceased operations in early 2006.
- Pet Airways: This animal-friendly airline launched in 2009, and allowed pets to travel, without owners, in the main cabin of a specially adapted aircraft.
- The Lord's Airline: Designed for the religious individual, this airline banned alcohol and provided Bibles, Torahs and religious movies for entertainment.
