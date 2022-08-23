TERMINAL ERROR
US Airports With The Highest Share Of Cancelled Flights In 2022, Ranked
The Lede
InsureMyTrip.com scanned flight cancellation rates across American airports to see which ones had the worst rates in the country. After looking at data between January and May this year and comparing it to the same period last year, here's what they found.
Key Details
- NYC's LaGuardia airport had the highest percentage increase in cancellations this year (5.95 percent), which amounts to an estimated 50,000 cancelled flights.
- Hawaii's Kahului Airport had the lowest increase in rate of cancellation with a 0.93 percent bump.
- The Oakland International Airport managed to reduce its cancellations by 2.15 percent over the past year.
- The total number of flights at the Salt Lake City International Airport decreased by 449, but cancellations went up by 0.49 percent.