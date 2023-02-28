Popular
TO EUROPE!

Tips And Tricks That'll Keep You Safe On Your Next European Holiday, According To Reddit

Adwait
Here's a handy list of hacks that'll help you plan and safeguard your next European trip.
· 2.1k reads

Summer will be here any minute, and so will be the season's travelers. This year it's expected that the European travel market, hotels and vacation rentals will recover from the pandemic's negative effects, and rise above the pre-pandemic levels of 2019.

If you're heading out this year and are thinking about visiting Europe, Redditors recently chimed in with a list of things that might help you while you're there.

From getting acquainted with the local culture to tips that'll keep you safe from scammers, here's what netizens said when u/subuubalaa asked, "what should people avoid while traveling to Europe?".


Avoid the extra-pushy restaurants


If it's a city with canals, don't fall into them and stay off private property


Street sellers will get in your face, be vigilant

But:


Avoid awkward interactions by learning a local phrase


Acquaint yourself with some local knowledge


Avoid driving yourself around in big cities

And also:


Parisian restaurants, and others too, might be slow


Don't react to personal questions


London isn't in Europe, but nonetheless


A few pointers on Finland


Eat local


And don't be surprised if your hamburger comes without a bun



Via Reddit.

[Image: YouTube]

