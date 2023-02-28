TO EUROPE!
Tips And Tricks That'll Keep You Safe On Your Next European Holiday, According To Reddit
Summer will be here any minute, and so will be the season's travelers. This year it's expected that the European travel market, hotels and vacation rentals will recover from the pandemic's negative effects, and rise above the pre-pandemic levels of 2019.
If you're heading out this year and are thinking about visiting Europe, Redditors recently chimed in with a list of things that might help you while you're there.
From getting acquainted with the local culture to tips that'll keep you safe from scammers, here's what netizens said when u/subuubalaa asked, "what should people avoid while traveling to Europe?".
Avoid the extra-pushy restaurants
If it's a city with canals, don't fall into them and stay off private property
Street sellers will get in your face, be vigilant
Avoid awkward interactions by learning a local phrase
Acquaint yourself with some local knowledge
Avoid driving yourself around in big cities
Parisian restaurants, and others too, might be slow
Don't react to personal questions
London isn't in Europe, but nonetheless
A few pointers on Finland
Eat local
And don't be surprised if your hamburger comes without a bun
