Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

MI SCUSI

This Reddit Thread Of The Things That Surprised Americans The Most About Visiting Europe Will Prepare You On Your Next Backpacking Trip

Submitted by James Crugnale

This Reddit Thread Of The Things That Surprised Americans The Most About Visiting Europe Will Prepare You On Your Next Backpacking Trip
In a viral thread on Reddit, Americans shared some of the biggest things that shocked them about visiting Europe — and you better bring a good pair of walking shoes.

via GIPHY

Are you planning a trip to Europe anytime soon? There's a couple things that might shock you once you get off the plane.

In a popular Reddit post, jrusj asked about some of the things that surprised travelers the most on their Euro Trip and hundreds of globetrotters dished the dirt about their biggest culture shock experiences on the other side of the pond.

Here were a few of the most interesting answers that stuck out for us.


Everybody Smokes


Everyone Is A Close Talker, Except The Finns


You'll Do A Lot Of Walking


Tipping Isn't A Thing


Everything Is Ancient


Some Cities Just Shut Down For A Few Hours


All The Buildings Are Beautiful


Everyone Speaks English But Nobody Can Understand Anybody


Nudity Is Allowed On Television, Billboards


European Sizes Are Different Than American Sizes


Tax Is Included In The Price Tag

Read more about the biggest culture shock moments at r/AskReddit
Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.