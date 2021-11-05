EXPERT ADVICE
Things You Should Always Do First Before Booking An Airbnb, According To Airbnb Owners
Submitted by Adwait via apartmenttherapy.com
The Lede
A bunch of Airbnb hosts and managers like Jennifer Smith (host of three rental homes in the US,) Mary Ellen LaFreniere and Victoria Bartholomew (who both individually manage Airbnbs in central Virginia,) Teri Gault (a host based in Agua Dulce, California) and Marcia Socas (a host from Tuscaloosa, Alabama) give you the inside details you need to know in order to have a smooth, stress-free and safe booking experience.
Additional Thoughts
- Double check the final price : Always make sure to account for the fixed price, additional fees and local taxes and budget according to that sum. "The price that is displayed is not the price you are going to get," says Jennifer Smith. "You do still have to add in Airbnb fees and taxes on top of the daily price."
- Fix your dates early, look for deals : Listings fly off the shelf quicker during the holidays. When looking for deals, some properties will have discounts because they're brand new. "If a property is brand-new, you are likely going to be able to get it at a discounted rate," says Jennifer Smith. "So take advantage of that and click on the listings that have no reviews." She does add that there is some risk involved being the first to review a property
- Double check departure and arrival times : Every listing will have its own specific set of rules, including your check-in and out windows. Missing them could cause further delays to pileup. "Usually, you can find check-in and check-out times and all the other info you need about a home before you book, so make sure the listed times work for you before you commit," says Mary Ellen LaFreniere.
- Know what amenities you are and aren't getting : Check what you're getting, things like pots and pans in the kitchen, so you don't end up carrying doubles. "If you plan to cook your meals, make sure you read through the kitchen amenities so that you'll know what's already there and so you don't have to over pack," says Teri Gault. Thoroughly go through the entire list, big and small, to check for details about things from the hot tub to linens.
- Make sure to check the photos and reviews : Make sure to read a bunch of good and bad reviews to get a clear picture. Scan the photographs to know exactly what you're walking into. "If you've hosted hundreds of people, it is very rare that you are going to please everyone, and some reviews are glowing but only give a 4 out of 5-star rating," says Jennifer Smith.
- Get local insight from your host : Especially if your Airbnb is in a residential area or far from commercial establishments, you should try to ask your host for recommendations. "Airbnb hosts usually love sharing their knowledge of the area and can point out great places to eat, or visit, or tips to help you navigate an area," says Marcia Socas.
- Don't expect too much : You know what you're getting with brand name hotel chains, but it's different with short-term rentals. Each host has their set of limitations. "You are often staying somewhere to either save money instead of staying at a hotel or are looking for a new experience, so lean into that," says Victoria Bartholomew.
- Account for long-term stays : Unlike a hotel, where you can ask for more toiletries, like soap or shampoo, you'll need to get your own supplies in a long-term Airbnb. Hosts will provide you with basics for an initial period and double check with your host what they're willing to provide long term.
- Talk to your host via their preferred channels : Each host has their set of preferences, whether it's a call, text or email. Make sure you have an open line of communication so that your questions don't remain unanswered. "Depending on the age and lifestyle of the host, some prefer phone calls or texting to using the Airbnb platform or emails, and you want to ensure that you can get in touch with your host quickly if you need them," says Mary Ellen LaFreniere.
Additional submission from Adwait:
Tom Hanks' New Sci-Fi Movie Is Basically Live-Action 'Futurama'
Finch takes a lot of cues from "Jurassic Bark," with some Pinocchio added to the mix.