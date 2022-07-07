WE THE BEST
Here's A List Of Things That America Does Better Than Europe — Including Small Talk, Cosplay And More
The culture wars continued on Reddit this week when u/Einsex asked the community what things America does better than its European counterparts.
From things they're grateful for — like food and nature — to stark differences in working and living conditions, here's what people think America does better than countries across the pond.
Starting A Business
Free Water
Mexican Cuisine
Garbage Disposals
Themed Stuff And Cosplay
Public Parks*Wales: 8,023 sq-miles; Yellowstone: 3,471 sq-miles*
Small Talk
Air Conditioning
FYI:
MOA does not use a central heating system; instead, 70 degrees is maintained year-round with passive solar energy from 1.2 miles of skylights and heat generated from lighting, store fixtures and body heat.
Engineering/Tech Gigs
Auto Insurance And Real Estate Markets — Ireland vs California
Let's Go Brady
Stay Tuned For Next Week
Last, But Not Least — Shoutout Gordon Ramsay
Via Reddit.
[Image: Saturday Night Live/YouTube]
food, pop culture, and guns............and that's about it