Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

WE THE BEST

Here's A List Of Things That America Does Better Than Europe — Including Small Talk, Cosplay And More

Adwait
Adwait · · 491 reads
Here's A List Of Things That America Does Better Than Europe — Including Small Talk, Cosplay And More
Here are some items on the very short list of things that should make you feel patriotic.

The culture wars continued on Reddit this week when u/Einsex asked the community what things America does better than its European counterparts.

From things they're grateful for — like food and nature — to stark differences in working and living conditions, here's what people think America does better than countries across the pond.



Starting A Business


Free Water


Mexican Cuisine


Garbage Disposals


Themed Stuff And Cosplay


Public Parks
*Wales: 8,023 sq-miles; Yellowstone: 3,471 sq-miles*

Small Talk


Air Conditioning

FYI:

MOA does not use a central heating system; instead, 70 degrees is maintained year-round with passive solar energy from 1.2 miles of skylights and heat generated from lighting, store fixtures and body heat.

[Mall Of America]



Engineering/Tech Gigs


Auto Insurance And Real Estate Markets — Ireland vs California


Let's Go Brady


Stay Tuned For Next Week


Last, But Not Least — Shoutout Gordon Ramsay


Via Reddit.

[Image: Saturday Night Live/YouTube]

Comments

  1. Jared Russo digg 15 minutes ago

    food, pop culture, and guns............and that's about it

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.