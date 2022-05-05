OUCH
The World's Most Expensive Passports, Ranked
1.3k reads | submitted by Molly Bradley via cnn.com
The Lede
In some countries, you can expect to pay between $100–200 for a passport: Japan's costs roughly $125 (16,000 yen), New Zealand's is $125 (NZD $191), Switzerland's passport is $150 (145 Swiss francs) and US passports are $165 for a new one, $130 for a renewal. But some countries' passports will run you multiples of those amounts, especially when you have to renew them over time. Here are some of the world's more expensive passports.
Key Details
- A new Cuban passport costs around $105, or 2,500 Cuban pesos (CUP), but holders have to renew it every two years for 500 CUP per renewal. This means holding a Cuban passport for 10 years will cost you about 6,500 CUP, or $270.
- A new Syrian passport costs $300, and is only valid for six years. To hold one for ten years, you'll end up paying at least $600.
- Renewing a Lebanese passport costs 1,200,00 Lebanese pounds — or $795.
