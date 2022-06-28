BEST OF BOTH WORLDS
The Best Cities In The World To Holiday In And Work Remotely, Ranked
The Lede
European airline carrier Icelandair made a wellness travel report in which they analyzed the best places in the world to take a "workcation" in this remote working age. They determined the best locations after comparing quality of life indexes, living costs, infrastructure quality, climate and more. Here's what they found.
Key Details
- Kansas City, MO, was determined the best place to take a wellness workcation. Overall in the top 20 locations there were four American cities: Cleveland (13th), San Diego (14th) and Jacksonville (20th).
- The quality of life among the top 20 cities was highest in Zurich, Switzerland — which is also the costliest city on the list — and Wellington, New Zealand.
- You're likely to find the best Internet speeds in and around Copenhagen, Denmark and Amsterdam, Netherlands.