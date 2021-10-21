COVER STORY
The World's Best And Worst Passports For Easy International Travel, Ranked
Submitted by Adwait via henleyglobal.com
London-based global citizenship and residence advisory firm Henley & Partners releases an annual list of passports that have access to countries without prior visa approval, based on exclusive International Air Transport Association (IATA) data.
- The ranking consists of 199 passports and 227 different travel locations and excludes benefits like diplomatic passports and emergency or temporary travel.
- The best passports for international travel are from Japan and Singapore, which both allow access to 192 countries.
- Afghanistan has the least amount of international access, with just 26 countries available for travel without a visa.
Countries with the most access:
Countries with the least access:
