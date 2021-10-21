Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Photos

COVER STORY

Submitted by Adwait via henleyglobal.com

How many countries can you access without a visa?
The World's Best And Worst Passports For Easy International Travel, Ranked

The Lede

London-based global citizenship and residence advisory firm Henley & Partners releases an annual list of passports that have access to countries without prior visa approval, based on exclusive International Air Transport Association (IATA) data.

Key Details

  • The ranking consists of 199 passports and 227 different travel locations and excludes benefits like diplomatic passports and emergency or temporary travel.
  • The best passports for international travel are from Japan and Singapore, which both allow access to 192 countries.
  • Afghanistan has the least amount of international access, with just 26 countries available for travel without a visa.

Additional Thoughts

Countries with the most access:


Countries with the least access:



Additional submission from Adwait: