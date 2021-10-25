CATCH SOME AIR
The US Just Opened To Vaccinated Travelers. Here's What You Need To Know To Leave Or Reenter
Submitted by Molly Bradley via lonelyplanet.com
The Lede
After an 18-month ban, travel to the US is now permitted again as of Monday, November 8. There are different requirements for travelers from other countries than for US citizens or residents, so here's a breakdown on what you'll need to cross the border.
Key Details
- Travelers who are fully inoculated — including people who received two shots of different vaccines — are eligible to enter the US, provided they show proof of a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of travel.
- US citizens or permanent residents don't have to be vaxxed, but they will have to show a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of travel.
- Children under 18 don't have to be vaxxed, but they will need a negative COVID test.
Additional Thoughts
- Travelers crossing land borders from Canada and Mexico need to be vaccinated to enter the US, but they don't have to show a negative COVID test.
- Unvaccinated travelers who were previously able to travel to the US are now required to show proof of vaccination (excepting US citizens and permanent residents).
- Once in the US, depending on local laws and guidelines, you may need to present proof of vaccination to enter museums, restaurants or other places.
Additional submission from Molly Bradley:
Deer Are Idiots And I Hit One In My Pao
I'm okay and the kid's okay and I'll get the car fixed, but there's nothing fun about smacking into a lot of venison.