Jared Russo
Jared Russo · · 1.6k reads ·
The Maldives Has Built The World's First Floating City, And It's Opening Soon
The world of tomorrow has finally come today. Be optimistic that humanity can accomplish this, or be pessimistic that we had to.

The Lede

Global warming and rising sea levels are a major concern to the Maldives, the lowest-lying nation in the world. The way around this? A new innovation: floating architecture as a sustainable alternative to traditional cities on land. The Floating City is 5,000 housing units linked and tethered together in a 500-acre lagoon. Canals, walking paths, bikes, noise-free buggies, scooters and lots of white sand are the only things allowed to get around (no cars!).

Key Details

  • The first homes are slated to open to public viewing in August.
  • The city’s grid is “a nature-based structure of roads and water canals resembling the beautiful and efficient way in which real brain coral is organized,” states the project website.
  • The Maldives got 1.7 million visitors in 2019 (pre-pandemic) and last year got 1.3 million (post-pandemic).

Comments

  1. Erik Sear 1 hour ago

    where does potable water come from?
    where do the poopies go?

