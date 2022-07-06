float on
The Maldives Has Built The World's First Floating City, And It's Opening Soon
The Lede
Global warming and rising sea levels are a major concern to the Maldives, the lowest-lying nation in the world. The way around this? A new innovation: floating architecture as a sustainable alternative to traditional cities on land. The Floating City is 5,000 housing units linked and tethered together in a 500-acre lagoon. Canals, walking paths, bikes, noise-free buggies, scooters and lots of white sand are the only things allowed to get around (no cars!).
Key Details
- The first homes are slated to open to public viewing in August.
- The city’s grid is “a nature-based structure of roads and water canals resembling the beautiful and efficient way in which real brain coral is organized,” states the project website.
- The Maldives got 1.7 million visitors in 2019 (pre-pandemic) and last year got 1.3 million (post-pandemic).
where does potable water come from?
where do the poopies go?