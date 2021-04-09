STATUTE OF VISITATIONS
What Countries Can Americans Travel To This Summer, According To COVID Restrictions?
Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via axios.com
The LedeThe good news is that fully vaccinated Americans no longer have to self-quarantine upon returning to the US after traveling. However, if you're planning to travel somewhere this summer, it's important to first look up the travel restrictions of each region before visiting. Currently, Albania, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Mexico and Tanzania are the only countries in the world with no travel restrictions.
Key Details
- Thirty-four countries around the world, including Brazil, South Africa, Ukraine and Egypt, still require visitors to have proof of a negative COVID-19 test before traveling.
- Several more countries, such as the United Kingdom and Thailand, require both a COVID-19 test and a mandatory quarantine.
- The majority of countries in the world — around 90 of them and including France, Spain, Canada and Russia — have barred entry to international travelers.