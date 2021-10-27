YOU BED-ER WATCH OUT
The Cities Around The World That Have Received The Most Airbnb Complaints, Visualized
Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via reddit.com
The Lede
Asher and Lyric Fergusson analyzed 127,183 Airbnb guest complaints on Twitter from January 1, 2015 to September 1, 2020. They then mapped out the frequency of cities mentioned in the complaints per 1,000 Airbnb properties.
Key Details
- Dublin comes out on top, with a number of 76.4 complaints per 1,000 Airbnb properties.
- Following close behind is Chicago (67.3), El Paso (66.6) and Amsterdam (66.2).
- The data visualization came out of a larger study done by the Fergussons that was examining which Airbnb problems are most likely to be complained about on Twitter — turns out, customer service issues is the most common source of complaints, followed by scams.
Additional Thoughts
