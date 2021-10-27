Video Gift Guides Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Photos

YOU BED-ER WATCH OUT

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via reddit.com

The Cities Around The World That Have Received The Most Airbnb Complaints, Visualized
Here are the cities with the most Airbnb complaints based on analysis of their mentions on Twitter.

The Lede

Asher and Lyric Fergusson analyzed 127,183 Airbnb guest complaints on Twitter from January 1, 2015 to September 1, 2020. They then mapped out the frequency of cities mentioned in the complaints per 1,000 Airbnb properties.

Key Details

  • Dublin comes out on top, with a number of 76.4 complaints per 1,000 Airbnb properties.
  • Following close behind is Chicago (67.3), El Paso (66.6) and Amsterdam (66.2).
  • The data visualization came out of a larger study done by the Fergussons that was examining which Airbnb problems are most likely to be complained about on Twitter — turns out, customer service issues is the most common source of complaints, followed by scams.

Additional Thoughts


You can read the Fergussons' study here

