BACK IN BUSINESS
The Busiest Airports In The World, Ranked
The Lede
The report indicates that global passenger traffic in 2022 was around seven billion, which was a 53.1 percent increase (since '21) and 73.8 percent increase (since '19) from past years. The top 10 busiest airports in the world (total passengers en-and-deplaned in 2022), from first to tenth, were: Atlanta (ATL), Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW), Denver (DEN), Chicago (ORD), Dubai (DXB), Los Angeles (LAX), Istanbul (IST), London (LHR), New Delhi (DEL) and Paris (CDG).
Key Details
- Counting only international passengers that en-and-deplaned, the airports that ranked first to tenth were: Dubai (DXB), London (LHR), Amsterdam (AMS), Paris (CDG), Istanbul (IST), Frankfurt (FRA), Madrid (MAD), Doha (DOH), Singapore (SIN) and London (LGW).
- Hong Kong Airport (KHG) led 2022 with the highest amount of cargo (metric tonnes loaded and unloaded in freight and mail) and has been leading since 2019.
- Big domestic hub Memphis (MEM) had a -9.8 percent change in cargo in 2022 from 2021.