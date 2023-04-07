Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

BACK IN BUSINESS

Adwait
Adwait via aci.aero
The Busiest Airports In The World, Ranked
An Airports Council International (ACI) World report reveals which airports had the busiest 2022.
·
·
·

The Lede

The report indicates that global passenger traffic in 2022 was around seven billion, which was a 53.1 percent increase (since '21) and 73.8 percent increase (since '19) from past years. The top 10 busiest airports in the world (total passengers en-and-deplaned in 2022), from first to tenth, were: Atlanta (ATL), Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW), Denver (DEN), Chicago (ORD), Dubai (DXB), Los Angeles (LAX), Istanbul (IST), London (LHR), New Delhi (DEL) and Paris (CDG).

Key Details

  • Counting only international passengers that en-and-deplaned, the airports that ranked first to tenth were: Dubai (DXB), London (LHR), Amsterdam (AMS), Paris (CDG), Istanbul (IST), Frankfurt (FRA), Madrid (MAD), Doha (DOH), Singapore (SIN) and London (LGW).
  • Hong Kong Airport (KHG) led 2022 with the highest amount of cargo (metric tonnes loaded and unloaded in freight and mail) and has been leading since 2019.
  • Big domestic hub Memphis (MEM) had a -9.8 percent change in cargo in 2022 from 2021.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Travel Stories