LOVE IS IN THE AIR (OR NOT)
The Best And Worst American Cities For Singles In 2021, Ranked
Submitted by Adwait via wallethub.com
The Lede
WalletHub compared dating-friendly metrics — like average meal and drink costs, entertainment options and the number of singles in the population — across 180 cities in the US to determine which is the best place for singles to explore their options and date.
Key Details
- Madison, Wisconsin, Seattle, Washington, and Portland, Oregon, were judged to be the overall best cities for singles in America.
- Burlington, Vermont, has the highest percentage of singles in the population, followed by Detroit, Michigan, and Wilmington, Delaware.
- Irvine, California, was judged to have the best online-dating opportunities, followed by Boise, Idaho, and Manchester, New Hampshire.
Additional Thoughts
