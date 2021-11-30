Cyber Monday Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

LOVE IS IN THE AIR (OR NOT)

Submitted by Adwait via wallethub.com

The Best And Worst American Cities For Singles In 2021, Ranked
Madison, Wisconsin, is the best city for singles to mingle in America.

The Lede

WalletHub compared dating-friendly metrics — like average meal and drink costs, entertainment options and the number of singles in the population — across 180 cities in the US to determine which is the best place for singles to explore their options and date.

Key Details

  • Madison, Wisconsin, Seattle, Washington, and Portland, Oregon, were judged to be the overall best cities for singles in America.
  • Burlington, Vermont, has the highest percentage of singles in the population, followed by Detroit, Michigan, and Wilmington, Delaware.
  • Irvine, California, was judged to have the best online-dating opportunities, followed by Boise, Idaho, and Manchester, New Hampshire.

Additional Thoughts

Source: WalletHub

Additional submission from Adwait: