MAKE YOUR BED AND FLY IN IT
The Best US Airlines In 2022, Ranked
420 reads | submitted by Adwait via wallethub.com
The Lede
WalletHub's Adam McCann reports that rising oil costs will contribute to higher airfare prices this year. WalletHub analyzed details like cancellation and delay rates, costs, in-flight amenities, baggage mishaps, comfort and more to determine which airline had the best customer service overall. Here's what they found.
Key Details
- Delta was considered the best and most reliable airline; Frontier the cheapest; JetBlue the most comfortable; Delta, SkyWest and Envoy for traveling with pets; and Alaska was determined the safest.
- Delta had the lowest cancellation rates, delays and luggage and boarding problems, but JetBlue was judged more comfortable because of its free amenities, better legroom and refreshment options.
- Among carriers, SkyWest had the lowest consumer-complaint rate last year, whereas Frontier had the highest.
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments