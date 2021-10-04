For You Latest
LAND OF SKINNY JEANS

Submitted by James Crugnale via timeout.com

What's the Williamsburg of your city? An enclave of fixed gear bikes, craft beer and artisanal pickles? According to a poll of 27,000 city-dwellers, Nørrebro in Copenhagen was ranked the hippest neighborhood.
Here Are The Hippest Neighborhoods In 49 Cities Around The World

The Lede

Nørrebro, considered Copenhagen’s "buzziest district," offers a "dazzling blend of historic landmarks, ultramodern architecture and food and drink joints."

Key Details

  • The neighborhood is home to Europe's premiere lamp emporium, Hot Kotyr.
  • It's also every Dane foodie's main destination — with numerous restaurants and dive bars,
  • Nørrebro also serves as the hub of political protests in the city and was home to this year's LGBT pride parade.

Additional Thoughts

  1. Nørrebro, Copenhagen
  2. Andersonville, Chicago
  3. Jongno 3-ga, Seoul
  4. Leith, Edinburgh
  5. Station District, Vilnius
  6. Chelsea, New York
  7. XI District, Budapest
  8. Ngor, Dakar
  9. Sai Kung, Hong Kong
  10. Richmond, Melbourne
  11. Neukölln, Berlin
  12. Centro, Medellín
  13. Dalston, London
  14. Silver Lake, Los Angeles
  15. Dublin 8, Dublin
  16. Zoloti Vorota, Kyiv
  17. Noord, Amsterdam
  18. Villeray, Montreal
  19. Surry Hills, Sydney
  20. Ancoats, Manchester
  21. Sagene, Oslo
  22. Old Xuhui, Shanghai
  23. Centro, Mexico City
  24. Gràcia, Barcelona
  25. Saúde, Rio de Janeiro
  26. Kemptown, Brighton
  27. Sololaki, Tbilisi
  28. Brickell, Miami
  29. Ouseburn, Newcastle
  30. Barranco, Lima
  31. Chamberí, Madrid
  32. Vinohrady, Prague
  33. Katong, Singapore
  34. Anjos, Lisbon
  35. Daikanyama, Tokyo
  36. Haut-Marais, Paris
  37. Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi
  38. Foz, Porto
  39. Central Square, Boston/Cambridge
  40. Mount Pleasant, Vancouver
  41. Jamestown, Accra
  42. Centro, Oaxaca
  43. Mouassine, Marrakech
  44. Dubai Marina, Dubai
  45. Kadikoy, Istanbul
  46. Poblacion, Manila
  47. Ari, Bangkok
  48. Koregaon Park, Pune
  49. El Arrayán, Santiago

