LAND OF SKINNY JEANS
Here Are The Hippest Neighborhoods In 49 Cities Around The World
Submitted by James Crugnale via timeout.com
The Lede
Nørrebro, considered Copenhagen’s "buzziest district," offers a "dazzling blend of historic landmarks, ultramodern architecture and food and drink joints."
Key Details
- The neighborhood is home to Europe's premiere lamp emporium, Hot Kotyr.
- It's also every Dane foodie's main destination — with numerous restaurants and dive bars,
- Nørrebro also serves as the hub of political protests in the city and was home to this year's LGBT pride parade.
Additional Thoughts
- Andersonville, Chicago
- Jongno 3-ga, Seoul
- Leith, Edinburgh
- Station District, Vilnius
- Chelsea, New York
- XI District, Budapest
- Ngor, Dakar
- Sai Kung, Hong Kong
- Richmond, Melbourne
- Neukölln, Berlin
- Centro, Medellín
- Dalston, London
- Silver Lake, Los Angeles
- Dublin 8, Dublin
- Zoloti Vorota, Kyiv
- Noord, Amsterdam
- Villeray, Montreal
- Surry Hills, Sydney
- Ancoats, Manchester
- Sagene, Oslo
- Old Xuhui, Shanghai
- Centro, Mexico City
- Gràcia, Barcelona
- Saúde, Rio de Janeiro
- Kemptown, Brighton
- Sololaki, Tbilisi
- Brickell, Miami
- Ouseburn, Newcastle
- Barranco, Lima
- Chamberí, Madrid
- Vinohrady, Prague
- Katong, Singapore
- Anjos, Lisbon
- Daikanyama, Tokyo
- Haut-Marais, Paris
- Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi
- Foz, Porto
- Central Square, Boston/Cambridge
- Mount Pleasant, Vancouver
- Jamestown, Accra
- Centro, Oaxaca
- Mouassine, Marrakech
- Dubai Marina, Dubai
- Kadikoy, Istanbul
- Poblacion, Manila
- Ari, Bangkok
- Koregaon Park, Pune
- El Arrayán, Santiago
