HOME AWAY FROM HOME
The 10 Countries Where Expats Are Most Content In Work And Life
The LedeThe Expat Insider survey found that expats in Taiwan are the happiest overall due to their contentment with their job, work-life balance and and the cost of living. Other countries where expats are the happiest include, in order, Mexico, Costa Rica, Malaysia, Portugal, New Zealand, Australia, Ecuador, Canada and Vietnam.
Key Details
- Among expats in Taiwan, 96% say they're happy with the quality of medical care — the highest among the top 10 countries listed and 25% higher than the global expat average.
- Expats say they're the happiest with life in general in Mexico (89%), Ecuador (88%) and Costa Rica (88%).
- Expats in New Zealand were least pleased with the high cost of living, with just 29% saying they were happy about it.