Picks Video Long Reads Tech
Culture
Bitcoin Science Photos Design News
6 members

Where to go, how to get there safely and what to do while you're there: your one-stop shop for travel news and information is here. Adventure awaits!

HOME AWAY FROM HOME

Submitted by Adwait via cnbc.com

A recent 12,000-person survey revealed that the great majority of expats are happy with their lives abroad — but those living in Taiwan are the happiest overall.

The Lede

The Expat Insider survey found that expats in Taiwan are the happiest overall due to their contentment with their job, work-life balance and and the cost of living. Other countries where expats are the happiest include, in order, Mexico, Costa Rica, Malaysia, Portugal, New Zealand, Australia, Ecuador, Canada and Vietnam.

Key Details

  • Among expats in Taiwan, 96% say they're happy with the quality of medical care — the highest among the top 10 countries listed and 25% higher than the global expat average.
  • Expats say they're the happiest with life in general in Mexico (89%), Ecuador (88%) and Costa Rica (88%).
  • Expats in New Zealand were least pleased with the high cost of living, with just 29% saying they were happy about it.