Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

THERE'S A FEE FOR SAFE LANDING

Spirit And Frontier Are Merging To Create The Fifth-Largest And Probably Worst Airline Ever. Here's How The Internet Reacted

Submitted by Molly Bradley

Spirit And Frontier Are Merging To Create The Fifth-Largest And Probably Worst Airline Ever. Here's How The Internet Reacted
Frontier and Spirit, the United States's two biggest low-cost carriers, settled the $6.6 billion deal this weekend. Here's what happened, and also a bunch of snarky jokes about it.



Spirit — the airline that might charge you a fee if you so much as glance at their beverage cart — is merging with Frontier, an airline with a less pronounced but also fairly dismal reputation.

The deal, valued at $6.6 billion, represents the biggest US airline merger since Alaska Airlines merged with Virgin American in 2016. Frontier will hold the controlling stake in the combined company with 51.5 percent, leaving Spirit with 48.5 percent.

We've yet to find out the new combined carrier's name, where it will headquartered or who the CEO will be but we do know that Frontier chairman Bill Franke will chair the newly merged company, which, according to him, "will create America's most competitive ultra-low fare airline for the benefit of consumers."

So already we have a problem: it's unclear that anyone at Spirit or Frontier actually knows the meaning of the word "benefit," or that they have ever considered the "consumer" until the uttering of the above sentence. That may seem harsh if you've never flown Spirit, but don't just take my word for it. Here's how the internet is reacting to the news this morning.


Additional submission from Molly Bradley: