Spirit And Frontier Are Merging To Create The Fifth-Largest And Probably Worst Airline Ever. Here's How The Internet Reacted

Spirit — the airline that might charge you a fee if you so much as glance at their beverage cart — is merging with Frontier, an airline with a less pronounced but also fairly dismal reputation.

The deal, valued at $6.6 billion, represents the biggest US airline merger since Alaska Airlines merged with Virgin American in 2016. Frontier will hold the controlling stake in the combined company with 51.5 percent, leaving Spirit with 48.5 percent.

We've yet to find out the new combined carrier's name, where it will headquartered or who the CEO will be but we do know that Frontier chairman Bill Franke will chair the newly merged company, which, according to him, "will create America's most competitive ultra-low fare airline for the benefit of consumers."

So already we have a problem: it's unclear that anyone at Spirit or Frontier actually knows the meaning of the word "benefit," or that they have ever considered the "consumer" until the uttering of the above sentence. That may seem harsh if you've never flown Spirit, but don't just take my word for it. Here's how the internet is reacting to the news this morning.

Frontier and Spirit Airlines merging pic.twitter.com/k0MLtwjlPD — Ricky Smith (@Rickonia) February 7, 2022

Frontier and Spirit are merging, giving fans twice the options to be stranded in an airport. — Steve Hofstetter (@SteveHofstetter) February 7, 2022

Frontier and Spirit to merge in $6.6 billion deal (raised to $13 billion after checking bags) — Boutique Burnout (@BoutiqueBurnout) February 7, 2022

Frontier and Spirit merging is like when your two dumb cousins decide to flip their taxes together and end up in court — MonsterKing (@CerromeRussell) February 7, 2022

Live look at Frontier and Spirit Airlines, joining forces.😭 pic.twitter.com/4rGXfsM0Pq — JerriLynn (@Jerri_Lynn25) February 7, 2022

Frontier and Spirit Airlines are merging, and forming “Yeah, So What About It Airlines.” — Julius Kim (@Julius_Kim) February 7, 2022

Frontier and Spirit airlines whooping ya ass for asking for a glass of water now that they’ve merged pic.twitter.com/famKIg9FkI — Greensta (@ThaGreensta) February 7, 2022

BREAKING: Frontier and Spirit are combining into one ultra low-cost airline I’ll never fly. — Adam Bauer (@TravelFanboy) February 7, 2022

BREAKING: FRONTIER AND SPIRIT TO MERGE. PASSENGERS WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR EXECUTING THE MERGER — FSD Master Beta (@PeterPanhehimh1) February 7, 2022

EXCLUSIVE: Leaked image of the combined Spirit + Frontier flight attendant uniform. pic.twitter.com/nd8tqTtLNT — Ben Bearup (@TheAviationBeat) February 7, 2022