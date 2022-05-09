READY TO BOUNCE
Top Ten Moving Destinations Where People Used Penske Trucks, Ranked
499 reads | submitted by Adwait via gopenske.com
The Lede
Moving company Penske has been making rankings the top moving destinations, according to their single-way truck rental data, for over a decade. Here's what one-way moving trends from its 2021 customers indicate.
Key Details
- Houston was the top moving destination, followed by Las Vegas and Phoenix. Cities in the sun belt — like San Antonio (sixth), Dallas (seventh) and Austin (ninth) — were quite popular too.
- Chicago (tenth) and Charolette (fourth) were new entrants in the top ten this year and were back on the list after five and three-years off of it.
- Denver (fifth) and Orlando (eighth) were the remaining two cities in the top ten.
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments