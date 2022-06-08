They cost a pretty penny
These Are The Most Expensive Cities In The World
1.5k reads | submitted by Darcy Jimenez via edition.cnn.com
The Lede
Global mobility company ECA International has compiled a list of the most expensive cities in the world for 2022, based on factors such as the average price of household staples, rent, utilities, public transit and the strength of the local currency. Here's what they found.
Key Details
- The top five priciest cities are Hong Kong, New York, Geneva, London and Tokyo.
- The remaining spots in the top ten go to Tel Aviv, Zurich, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Seoul.
- Paris, which has ranked highly in past ECA lists, dropped off the top 30 in this year's index. Madrid, Rome and Brussels have also ranked lower in 2022 than previous years.
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments