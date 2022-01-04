WHEN WILL MY SUITCASE RETURN FROM WAR
What To Do When Your Luggage Gets Lost
Submitted by Molly Bradley via washingtonpost.com
The Lede
Losing luggage is a hazard of travel that has, unfortunately, become more common thanks to the stress and staffing issues that accompany COVID-19 and omicron. Bags are often taking longer to make it back to their owners these days: where travelers could previously expect to have their luggage back within 24 hours, it can now take up to two weeks for airlines to return lost baggage. Here's what you can do when your bags go MIA.
Key Details
- File a claim at the airline's baggage desk while you're still at the airport. Get a copy of the report and a customer service number. You can also often track your bag through the airline's website.
- Find out your airline's reimbursement policy for lost bags. If your bag is lost for over 24 hours, they may reimburse your checked-bag fee or even cover costs of buying necessities for your trip.
- If your things are permanently lost or damaged, make an inventory: airlines can cover them up to $3,800.
Additional submission from Molly Bradley:
Everything You Need To Know About 'Flurona'
Israel recently confirmed a case of "flurona" — a combination of both COVID-19 and the flu. Because both illnesses can affect the respiratory tract, medical experts are trying to determine how serious it can be.