How To Almost Fly Private Without Burning A Hole In Your Pocket
Flying private is expensive, so now companies have opened up the market further with "semi-private" options that fly popular vacation routes, mostly from NYC to Miami and around the Northeast. Curbed reports that companies (like Tradewind, Blade, Tailwind, Surf Air, JSX) won't appear on commercial flight aggregators, and you will have to go directly to them. Here are some other things you can do to experience certain luxuries when traveling by air.
Key Details
- Keep a check on on-demand charters, especially if commercial flight prices are in a frenzy — you might get a slightly better deal.
- Advance booking is preferred in the non-commercial flight space because prices balloon quickly. Keep a two-week buffer.
- Long flights aren't an option because planes are small and cross-country travel is often reserved for high-paying members, which you can consider paying for in the long term.
- For the sweetest deals, look for "empty legs" as they're the most discounted.
