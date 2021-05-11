'ALBU-QUIRKY'
Here's Why Albuquerque Is The Most Unique Big City In America
Submitted by James Crugnale via forbes.com
The LedeForbes travel writer Ann Abel, who grew up in Albuquerque, argues that New Mexico's largest city is one of the most unique destinations in America. The city boasts adobe structures and churches dating back to the 1700s, as well as newer attractions like the Sawmill Market (the city's first food hall) and the chic Hotel Chaco.
Key Details
- A new tour company called Heritage Inspirations is helping visitors celebrate Albuquerque's centuries-old history, with fresh perspectives on its art and architecture.
- The city's Bow and Arrow craft brewery is the only brewery in the country owned by a Native American woman.
- Albuquerque is an ideal destination for people who love the outdoors: of particular note is an exquisite cottonwood forest called "the Bosque" that has a 16-mile bike trail.