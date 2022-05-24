CHECK YOURSELF before you wreck yourself
How To Get TSA PreCheck, Global Entry And Clear For Free
If you do more than occasional traveling, you likely have — or have at least looked into — TSA PreCheck, Global Entry or Clear. As a quick rundown: TSA PreCheck will get you through security at US airports faster, Global Entry allows you express entry through customs and immigration when you return to the US from abroad and Clear lets you cut straight to the front of both the regular and PreCheck lines at security in US airports. They each come with a price tag, but there are ways to get them for free.
- TSA PreCheck costs $85 for five years, and Global Entry will run you $100 for five years — but over two dozen credit cards will give you up to a credit to cover PreCheck or Global Entry. (Global Entry comes with PreCheck, so if your card gives you a $100 credit as opposed to $85, get Global Entry.)
- A few traveler loyalty programs will let you exchange miles or points for TSA PreCheck.
- Clear is $179 per year, but programs through Delta and United offer full coverage or discounted rates.
