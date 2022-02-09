HIDDEN MICKEY
Here's How Disney Hides Buildings In Plain Sight At Their Theme Parks
Submitted by James Crugnale
TikToker The Mouselets revealed in a viral video that Disney Imagineers at the House of Mouse have invented two sneaky paint schemes (called "Bye Bye Blue" or "Blending Blue" and "Go Away Green" or "Goodbye Green") which hide buildings from guests.
@themouselets this is how Disney hides their buildings! #disneyworld #disneysecrets #disneyfacts #imagineering #disneyplusvoices #epcot #themouselets ♬ Pirates Of The Caribbean - Main Theme - He's A Pirate - Geek Music
Why doesn't Disney want you to see certain buildings? It turns out it's nothing nefarious.
@themouselets Reply to @halzbalz1 Which trick do you think works best? #disneysecrets #disneyfacts #disneyworld #disneyparks #epcot #magickingdom #disneynews ♬ Disney Pictures Intro - Disney Pictures
Cloaking buildings in these colors prevents parkgoers from being distracted by architecture that take away from the magic.
For instance, here's the massive show building behind Splash Mountain painted in "Go Away Green."
Another photo I discovered. Construction underway on Downtown Disney taken from the Paradise Pier Hotel. For reference the green building to the right is the Splash Mountain show building. Like most Disney show building it has been painted ‘go away green’. #Disneyland #Splash pic.twitter.com/9t49Prytmf— Jim Shull (@JimShull) August 12, 2021
The Guardians of the Galaxy building is also hidden away with "Bye Bye Blue" at Epcot.
Aerial look at Play Pavilion and Guardians of the Galaxy construction at EPCOT. Nearly all of the Play Pavilion roof panels have changed. pic.twitter.com/45L2F83RFk— bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) October 11, 2020
