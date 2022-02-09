Trending
Here's How Disney Hides Buildings In Plain Sight At Their Theme Parks

The Imagineers behind the scenes at Disney's amusement parks have a clever way to camouflage buildings to preserve the magic for guests.

TikToker The Mouselets revealed in a viral video that Disney Imagineers at the House of Mouse have invented two sneaky paint schemes (called "Bye Bye Blue" or "Blending Blue" and "Go Away Green" or "Goodbye Green") which hide buildings from guests.


@themouselets this is how Disney hides their buildings! #disneyworld #disneysecrets #disneyfacts #imagineering #disneyplusvoices #epcot #themouselets ♬ Pirates Of The Caribbean - Main Theme - He's A Pirate - Geek Music

Why doesn't Disney want you to see certain buildings? It turns out it's nothing nefarious.


@themouselets Reply to @halzbalz1 Which trick do you think works best? #disneysecrets #disneyfacts #disneyworld #disneyparks #epcot #magickingdom #disneynews ♬ Disney Pictures Intro - Disney Pictures

Cloaking buildings in these colors prevents parkgoers from being distracted by architecture that take away from the magic.

For instance, here's the massive show building behind Splash Mountain painted in "Go Away Green."


The Guardians of the Galaxy building is also hidden away with "Bye Bye Blue" at Epcot.


