Here's How Disney Hides Buildings In Plain Sight At Their Theme Parks

TikToker The Mouselets revealed in a viral video that Disney Imagineers at the House of Mouse have invented two sneaky paint schemes (called "Bye Bye Blue" or "Blending Blue" and "Go Away Green" or "Goodbye Green") which hide buildings from guests.

Why doesn't Disney want you to see certain buildings? It turns out it's nothing nefarious.

Cloaking buildings in these colors prevents parkgoers from being distracted by architecture that take away from the magic.

For instance, here's the massive show building behind Splash Mountain painted in "Go Away Green."

Another photo I discovered. Construction underway on Downtown Disney taken from the Paradise Pier Hotel. For reference the green building to the right is the Splash Mountain show building. Like most Disney show building it has been painted 'go away green'.

The Guardians of the Galaxy building is also hidden away with "Bye Bye Blue" at Epcot.