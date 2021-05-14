~ SAFE VIBES ~
Here Are The Safest States To Visit This Summer
Submitted by James Crugnale via insidehook.com
The LedeAlaska was deemed the safest state to visit this summer, boasting almost 36 million acres of National Park land and a relatively low COVID-19 infection rate.
Key Details
- InsideHook ranked Hawaii the second safest state to visit, with plenty of park land and a highly vaccinated population.
- Maine came in third, with a beautiful coastline and the highest vaccination rate in the country.
- The rest of the states deemed safest for summer travel are located in the western United States, including Washington, Arizona, Montana, Wyoming, Utah, Colorado and California.