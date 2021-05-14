Picks Video Long Reads Tech
Where to go, how to get there safely and what to do while you're there: your one-stop shop for travel news and information is here. Adventure awaits!

Submitted by James Crugnale via insidehook.com

InsideHook crunched the numbers to determine the 10 safest states to visit based on infection rates, vaccination distribution and park acreage.

The Lede

Alaska was deemed the safest state to visit this summer, boasting almost 36 million acres of National Park land and a relatively low COVID-19 infection rate.

Key Details

  • InsideHook ranked Hawaii the second safest state to visit, with plenty of park land and a highly vaccinated population.
  • Maine came in third, with a beautiful coastline and the highest vaccination rate in the country.
  • The rest of the states deemed safest for summer travel are located in the western United States, including Washington, Arizona, Montana, Wyoming, Utah, Colorado and California.