THE VAX FACTOR
Here Are The Countries Vaccinated Americans Are Allowed To Travel To
Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via vice.com
The LedeNearly 60% of adults in the US have received at least one COVID-19 shot. As more countries begin to open up to travelers, many Americans are looking to head overseas again. But before you book a flight, be sure to look up the rules and safety precautions of the country or countries you're visiting, and keep in mind that several places still require you to provide a negative COVID test result and to quarantine for a brief period of time at the beginning of your visit.
Key Details
- The Bahamas require visitors to opt into COVID-19 health insurance, regardless of their vaccination status.
- Malta, which relies heavily on tourism, is open to visitors and recently launched a program promising to compensate travelers if they stay at partner lodgings.
- Countries that don't require visitors to quarantine if they're fully vaccinated include Belize, Croatia, Cyprus, Iceland and Seychelles, the most vaccinated country in the world.