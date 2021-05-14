Picks Video Long Reads Tech
Culture
Bitcoin Science Photos Design News
6 members

Where to go, how to get there safely and what to do while you're there: your one-stop shop for travel news and information is here. Adventure awaits!

THE VAX FACTOR

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via vice.com

From the Bahamas to Iceland, here are the places fully vaccinated Americans can travel to right now, plus the rules they should follow to vacation responsibly.

The Lede

Nearly 60% of adults in the US have received at least one COVID-19 shot. As more countries begin to open up to travelers, many Americans are looking to head overseas again. But before you book a flight, be sure to look up the rules and safety precautions of the country or countries you're visiting, and keep in mind that several places still require you to provide a negative COVID test result and to quarantine for a brief period of time at the beginning of your visit.

Key Details

  • The Bahamas require visitors to opt into COVID-19 health insurance, regardless of their vaccination status.
  • Malta, which relies heavily on tourism, is open to visitors and recently launched a program promising to compensate travelers if they stay at partner lodgings.
  • Countries that don't require visitors to quarantine if they're fully vaccinated include Belize, Croatia, Cyprus, Iceland and Seychelles, the most vaccinated country in the world.