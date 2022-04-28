Popular
Four Things You Don't Need To Pack For A Disney Cruise
You may feel like bringing more stuff will help you be more prepared for a Disney cruise vacation, but take travel agent Kathryn Finkelstein's advice: there are a few items you can skip.

Kathryn Finkelstein, a travel agent who works for MickeyTravels, has booked countless cruise trips for her clients, and been on a number of cruises herself. Rather than waste space in your suitcase or your cabin, she recommends you leave these four things behind.

  • Formalwear: shorter cruises don't have formal nights, and even on longer cruises that have a formal and a semi-formal night, these are optional.
  • Towels: your cruise cabin will provide you with these.
  • Snorkeling gear: Finkelstein thinks you're better off paying to rent gear instead of bringing your own.
  • Lifejackets: the cruise ship will definitely have these available for you.

