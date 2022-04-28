LOSE 'EM TO CRUISE
Four Things You Don't Need To Pack For A Disney Cruise
768 reads | submitted by Molly Bradley via insider.com
The Lede
Kathryn Finkelstein, a travel agent who works for MickeyTravels, has booked countless cruise trips for her clients, and been on a number of cruises herself. Rather than waste space in your suitcase or your cabin, she recommends you leave these four things behind.
Key Details
- Formalwear: shorter cruises don't have formal nights, and even on longer cruises that have a formal and a semi-formal night, these are optional.
- Towels: your cruise cabin will provide you with these.
- Snorkeling gear: Finkelstein thinks you're better off paying to rent gear instead of bringing your own.
- Lifejackets: the cruise ship will definitely have these available for you.
