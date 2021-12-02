Gift Guides Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

The Best And Worst Domestic And International Airlines, Ranked
Spirit has a fuel-efficient fleet, but it's still the worst domestic airline in America.

Based on passenger experiences, airline punctuality and luggage allowance, storage website Bounce found the best and worst airlines for domestic and international travel.

  • Delta ranks first because of its punctuality — 86.7 percent of arrivals are on time — and low number of complaints. Hawaiian Airlines ranks second as the most punctual airline with an 87.7 percent on-time departure rate, and Horizon Air comes in third.
  • Spirit Airlines is the worst domestic carrier, but American Airlines had the most complaints between January and June of this year.
  • All Nippon Airways ranked first among international carriers and Viva Air Colombia was considered the worst.

