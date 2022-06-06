Making a splash
Where Is The Best Place To Swim In Europe?
The Lede
The European Environment Agency's annual Bathing Water Report assesses almost 22,000 inland and coastal swimming spots across the European Union, Albania and Switzerland. Here are the countries ranked best for bathing in 2021.
Key Details
- First place goes to land-locked Austria, where a whopping 97.7 percent of the country's waters have been declared excellent.
- Following closely behind are Malta, Greece, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark and Germany, where more than nine out of 10 sites got top marks.
- Rounding off the top ten is Portugal, with a score of 88.5 percent according to the report.
