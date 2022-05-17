The Best Destinations To Consider For Your Summer Travel This Year, Ranked

Adam Mcann, WalletHub's financial writer, scanned America's 100 most populated metro areas to determine which one was best primed to be the best summer travel destination.

Their team crunched the numbers spread over six key categories: travel and convenience costs, lodging and boarding costs, attractions, activities, weather, and safety. Here's what they found.

Key Takeaways:

WalletHub ranked the Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford mero area in Florida as the number one travel destination this summer, based on various Universal Studios, Disney World, and other pop-culture activities and theme parks.

The Urban Honolulu metro area in Hawaii is likeliest to have the best weather, the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin metro area has the best local attractions and the Cape Coral-Fort Myers metro in Florida was judged to be the safest in the US.

Areas around Cincinnati (OH), Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington (MN), Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue (WA), and Salt Lake City (UT) should be the most stress-free places to travel to this year.

Read more at WalletHub.

[Photo by Erasto Chávez on Unsplash]