Submitted by Adwait via bloomberg.com

The Best Cities In The World To Live In For European Expats, Ranked
European cities in Switzerland, Ireland and the Nordic region were ranked the most livable cities for European expats in 2021 by ECA International.

The Lede

ECA International, a London-based global workforce consultancy, ranked the best cities for European expats to live in based on employment conditions and numerous variables that affect quality of life. "Successful vaccine rollouts have enabled much of Europe to reopen and regain a sense of normality to some degree," ECA International analyst Neil Ashman told Bloomberg Wealth.

Key Details

  • The top 10 cities for European expats in 2021 were: Copenhagen, Bern, The Hague, Geneva, Stavanger, Eindhoven, Gothenburg, Basel, Amsterdam and Dublin.
  • New additions in 2021's top 10 were Amsterdam and Dublin, whereas Aarhus and Luxembourg City exited this year's top 10 list after placing in 2020.
  • Among other cities, London ranked the 42nd-best place in the world to live, Madrid was 46th, San Francisco was 52nd and NYC dropped to 55th in the list.

Additional submission from Adwait:

Submitted via ukraine

The United States says it is expelling a Russian “intelligence operative” working for the United Nations, in addition to the 12 members of the Russian Mission to the United Nations whose expulsions were ordered Monday for engaging in espionage.