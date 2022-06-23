Live laugh love
Which Are The World's Most Livable Cities?
The Lede
The Economist Intelligence Unit has ranked 173 cities round the world — on factors such as health care, crime rates, political stability, infrastructure and access to green space — to discover 2022's more livable city.
Key Details
- The top three spots went to Vienna in Austria, Copenhagen in Denmark, and Zurich in Switzerland.
- Canada won both the fourth and fifth spots with Calgary and Vancouver.
- Ongoing global conflict was the main influencing factor for the countries deemed least livable; Damascus, Lagos and Tripoli made the bottom three.