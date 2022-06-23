Popular
Live laugh love

Darcy Jimenez
2.3k reads
Which Are The World's Most Livable Cities?
According to the Economist Intelligence Unit, you should consider moving to Vienna.

The Economist Intelligence Unit has ranked 173 cities round the world — on factors such as health care, crime rates, political stability, infrastructure and access to green space — to discover 2022's more livable city.

  • The top three spots went to Vienna in Austria, Copenhagen in Denmark, and Zurich in Switzerland.
  • Canada won both the fourth and fifth spots with Calgary and Vancouver.
  • Ongoing global conflict was the main influencing factor for the countries deemed least livable; Damascus, Lagos and Tripoli made the bottom three.

