NOT TOO HOT, NOT TOO COLD
The Best American Cities To Live In With Affordable Housing And Good Climate, Ranked
Submitted by Adwait via propertyshark.com
The Lede
PropertyShark ranked American cities (with a population greater than 150,000) where median earning homeowners spent less than 30 percent of their money on monthly house payments — and determined which cities had the least rainfall/wind, least cold/hot days and the most number of annual clear days to determine which cities would be the best to live in.
Key Details
- Three of the top five cities that fit these metrics are in North Carolina: Charlotte (first), Raleigh (second) and Greensboro (third).
- Charlotte and Raleigh are also among the fastest growing large-cities in the US that recorded the least hot days and a large number of clear days.
- Jackson, Mississippi, is the most affordable city in the top 20, where the median home price was $63,571.
Additional Thoughts
